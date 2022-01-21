Adele postpones Las Vegas residency due to COVID-19

Left Menu

British pop star Adele indefinitely postponed her residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas as many of the members from her team and crew tested COVID-19 positive. Adele said she will announce the rescheduled dates of her residency in the near future.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-01-2022 10:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 10:18 IST
Adele Image Credit: ANI
British pop star Adele indefinitely postponed her residency at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas as many of the members from her team and crew tested COVID-19 positive. The multiple Grammy-winning singer made the announcement in a video she shared on her official Twitter and Instagram pages.

''I'm so sorry. My show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid,'' the teary-eyed singer said. "Half my crew and team are [ill] with Covid and still are, and it's been impossible to finish the show. I'm gutted — I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we've run out of time. I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that travelled to get (to the show). I'm really, really sorry,'' Adele added. The shows, called "A Weekend with Adele," were scheduled to start Friday at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The 24 shows of the residency were planned for Friday and Saturday nights through mid-April. Adele said she will announce the rescheduled dates of her residency in the near future.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

