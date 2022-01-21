Left Menu

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us but he is fondly remembered by his family members, friends, and fans every day.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-01-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 13:07 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's 36th birth anniversary: Sister Shweta pens an emotional post
Late Sushant Singh Rajput with his sister Shweta (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us but he is fondly remembered by his family members, friends, and fans every day. On his 36th birth anniversary today, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram and penned an emotional note, saying the late actor's legacy will always live on. She also shared a video featuring major highlights and emotional moments of Sushant's life.

"My God!What a beautiful compilation. A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfill all your dreams @sushantsinghrajput , your legacy will live on. Thanks to the Pro Team, you guys have done an incredible job," she captioned the post. Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

