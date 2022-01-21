Actor, NCP MP Amol Kolhe faces flak for playing Nathuram in film

Actor and NCP MP Dr Amol Kolhe has invited criticism from his own party's leader for playing Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, in an upcoming film.

The issue has also sparked off a debate on social media.

Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad has hit out at the actor-turned-MP for ''endorsement'' of Godse's views. Kolhe, the MP from Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, has said that playing a historical character does not necessarily mean idolizing or supporting that person.

“Why I Killed Gandhi”, a Hindi film starring Kolhe, is scheduled to be released on OTT platforms on January 30, according to its trailer.

On Friday, minister and Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil tried to downplay the row.

“Dr Kolhe completed the shooting for the film in 2017. He joined NCP a few months before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. After that film, Dr Kolhe has also played Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a Marathi serial. People have accepted him as an actor as well as a parliamentarian,'' Patil said.

“His performance in the Lok Sabha is also good. You can watch his speeches on YouTube. He has also supported the views of great social reformers like Shahu Maharaj, Jyotirao Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. We do condemn the film (on Godse),” he added.

Earlier, after the trailer of the film came out, NCP leader Awhad targeted Kolhe over the issue.

“The trailer says that Amol Kolhe has played the role of Nathuram Godse. Even if he played Godse as an actor, it is indeed an endorsement of his views. You can not justify the killing of Gandhi under the guise of artist,” he said.

Sharad Ponkshe, who played Godse in a controversial Marathi play, and its director late Vinay Apte had faced severe criticism for glorifying Gandhi's assassin, Awhad noted.

On Thursday, Kolhe also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar to clarify his position.

“Just because I played that role, it does not mean I endorse the views of the character....One should not mistake `reel life' for real life,” he told reporters. PTI ND KRK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)