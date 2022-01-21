Left Menu

'I hope paradise is as you remember it' - stars pay tribute to Meat Loaf

He had the quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly." BRITISH PRODUCER PETE WATERMAN: "It was his voice – you knew what you got with Meat Loaf. RIP Meatloaf." FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: "Meat Loaf was a great guy — got to know him very well doing Celebrity Apprentice," he said in a statement, referring to the reality TV show Trump hosted.

Reuters | (.) London | Updated: 21-01-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 20:47 IST
'I hope paradise is as you remember it' - stars pay tribute to Meat Loaf
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Meat Loaf, the U.S. rock star whose debut "Bat Out of Hell" became one of the best-selling albums of all time, has died aged 74. Here are reactions from fellow entertainers and others. AMERICAN SINGER CHER: "Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did 'Dead Ringer'. Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends & Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day!?" BRITISH SINGER BOY GEORGE READING: "R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood." BRITISH WRITER AND ACTOR STEPHEN FRY: "I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf. He had the quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly."

BRITISH PRODUCER PETE WATERMAN: "It was his voice – you knew what you got with Meat Loaf. It was 100 per cent of everything." BRITISH COMPOSER ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER: "The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP Meatloaf." FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:

"Meat Loaf was a great guy — got to know him very well doing Celebrity Apprentice," he said in a statement, referring to the reality TV show Trump hosted. "He was smart, talented, open, and warm."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022