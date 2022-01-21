Fans celebrate 14 years of Sidharth Shukla in television industry

On Friday, late actor Sidharth Shukla completed 14 years since he entered the television industry with his show 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na'. Several fans expressed their love and admiration for the late actor on social media.

A Twitter user shared a poster of Sidharth and wrote, "Success comes to only those who believe in themselves and prepared to win" - that's how our king @sidharth_shukla made it bigger for himself and gave his immense contribution to this Entertainment Industry...#14YearsOfSidharthInITV." A fan shared a collage of pictures of Sidharth with various leading actresses of his television shows.

Further, he tweeted, "Congrats @sidharth_shukla for completing 14 years in ITV. From Balika Vadhu to BBB3, you managed to entertain with each character u portrayed & each show u did. You're a fine actor and a great man with a heart of gold. Forever Proud to be ur fan. #14YearsOfSidharthInITV." Another fan shared a collage on Instagram featuring various television shows in which Sidharth appeared and wrote, "The most gorgeous man to grace the Indian Television. Man who had style, aura and panache to make everyone drool to his charm!! A talent unmatched a self-made man beaten only be his destiny!! Yet alive in the hearts of his fans."

An Instagram user shared a screengrab of various high points in Sidharth's television journey. In the caption, she wrote, "Congratulations my superhero @realsidharthshukla #14YearsOfSidharthInITV. You are you always will be my king."

After 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na', Sidharth later starred in shows such as 'Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi' and 'Love U Zindagi'. He also appeared in an episode of CID and a few episodes of 'Aahat'. It was his role as district collector Shivraj Shekhar in 'Balika Vadhu' that earned him widespread acclaim and popularity, including several awards and nominations.

Sidharth also won the seventh season of the reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and participated in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6'. He also hosted a few seasons of the famous reality show 'India's Got Talent' alongside comedian Bharti Singh.

In 2017, he returned as a leading star with Colors' serial 'Dil Se Dil Tak'. However, he left the show in between due to unknown reasons. The highlight of his career came with the hit reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' in 2020. As the show went on, his fan following kept rising like never before and he emerged as the winner.

Sidharth made his digital debut in the third season of the romance web series 'Broken But Beautiful'. The actor's last appearance on-screen was with rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill on 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' in 2021. (ANI)

