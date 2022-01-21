'RRR' update: Makers announce two release dates considering COVID-19 pandemic

Left Menu

Considering the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, the makers of the upcoming magnum opus 'RRR' have hinted at two release dates for the film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 21:01 IST
Poster of the film (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Considering the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, the makers of the upcoming magnum opus 'RRR' have hinted at two release dates for the film. Taking to Twitter handle, the makers issued their official statement about the release date.

"If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, RRR Movie will release on 28th April 2022," the statement concluded. Featuring a stellar cast including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, the SS Rajamouli directorial was slated to release on January 7, 2022, but was postponed due to the closing of theatres in many states across the country.

Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. 'RRR' was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram during production, forced the makers to push the release date.

The makers then pushed the release date to October 13, 2021, but due to the theatres not being fully functional, the makers postponed that date too. Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North territory. (ANI)

