Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child
Baby Jonas is here. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas announced on their Instagram pages on Friday that they welcomed their first child together. She said a surrogate gave birth to the couple's baby on January 15.
''We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,'' the couple's statement said.
The couple did not reveal their baby's name or sex and asked for privacy ''during this special time as we focus on our family.'' In 2018, the couple married in India after dating for four months.
