Nick Jonas Steps into Comedy with Netflix's New Film

Nick Jonas is gearing up for a new role in Netflix's forthcoming romantic comedy. Directed by Ari Sandel, the film delves into the life of a perennial bachelor unexpectedly beset by fatherhood after inheriting his cousin's infant.

The plot thickens as complications arise when the child's godmother arrives during the holidays seeking custody. The ensuing battle sets the stage for an unforeseen love story. Renowned scriptwriter Tamara Chestna pens this intriguing narrative.

Produced by Monarch Media's Steve Barnett with Mark Ross and Spencer Berman, Jonas juggles a bustling slate of projects, including the comedy musical 'Power Ballad' and the much-anticipated 'White Elephant,' further establishing his versatile acting credentials.