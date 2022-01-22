Left Menu

Sidney Poitier's memorial service to be a private event due to COVID-19

Sidney Poitier's memorial service will be a private affair in the wake of rising coronavirus cases.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2022 08:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 08:32 IST
Sidney Poitier's memorial service to be a private event due to COVID-19
Late Sidney Poitier (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Sidney Poitier's memorial service will be a private affair in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. Sidney's family shared a statement revealing details of the late actor and director's memorial ceremony, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"The Poitier family so appreciates the wonderful outpouring of love, support and affection for Sidney. There have been many inquiries about an event to honor his life. At this time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private memorial service has been arranged for the family with the possibility of a more public memorial service should the virus' numbers subside in the near future," the statement read. Sidney, who broke through racial barriers as the first Black winner of the best actor Oscar for his role in 'Lilies of the Field', died at age 94 on January 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global
4
Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022