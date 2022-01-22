Left Menu

Mary Elizabeth Winstead boards 'Ahsoka' series at Disney Plus

He first starred as Anakin Skywalker aka the future Darth Vader in 2002s Star Wars Attack of the Clones, and later returned for 2005s Revenge of the Sith.Ahsoka is scheduled to get into production sometime this year.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-01-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 12:18 IST
Mary Elizabeth Winstead boards 'Ahsoka' series at Disney Plus
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Disney Plus' upcoming ''Ahsoka'' live-action series.

The show will see actor Rosario Dawson reprising her role of Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi Knight survivor, after playing the part in the second season of ''The Mandalorian''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, details of Winstead’s character are currently being kept under wraps.

''Ahsoka'' comes from Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, the team behind Disney Plus' ''The Mandalorian''. Filoni will write the series and executive produce it along with Favreau.

The cast also features Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and actor Ivanna Sakhno. Hayden Christensen will return to play Anakin Skywalker. He first starred as Anakin Skywalker aka the future Darth Vader in 2002's ''Star Wars: Attack of the Clones'', and later returned for 2005's ''Revenge of the Sith''.

''Ahsoka'' is scheduled to get into production sometime this year.

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
3
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022