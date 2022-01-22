Mary Elizabeth Winstead boards 'Ahsoka' series at Disney Plus

Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Disney Plus' upcoming ''Ahsoka'' live-action series.

The show will see actor Rosario Dawson reprising her role of Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi Knight survivor, after playing the part in the second season of ''The Mandalorian''.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, details of Winstead’s character are currently being kept under wraps.

''Ahsoka'' comes from Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, the team behind Disney Plus' ''The Mandalorian''. Filoni will write the series and executive produce it along with Favreau.

The cast also features Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and actor Ivanna Sakhno. Hayden Christensen will return to play Anakin Skywalker. He first starred as Anakin Skywalker aka the future Darth Vader in 2002's ''Star Wars: Attack of the Clones'', and later returned for 2005's ''Revenge of the Sith''.

''Ahsoka'' is scheduled to get into production sometime this year.