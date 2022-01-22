Left Menu

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on their anniversary

On the occasion of late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's 42nd wedding anniversary on Saturday, the latter took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-01-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 15:54 IST
Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on their anniversary
Late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's 42nd wedding anniversary on Saturday, the latter took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post. Neetu Kapoor uploaded a few images of her sharing a laugh with Rishi Kapoor. The images were from the couple's appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' a few years ago.

"In remembrance," she captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji to it. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also took to Instagram to wish the couple. She shared a picture of the couple and captioned it as, "love."

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married in 1980. Unfortunately, on April 30, 2020, Rishi Kapoor passed away after battling cancer for two years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022