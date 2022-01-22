'Knives Out 2' expected to release on Netflix in late 2022

Left Menu

Everyone's favourite detective, Benoit Blanc, is coming back to solve another mystery this fall. Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out 2' will release on Netflix in the last quarter of 2022.

Poster of 'Knives Out' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Everyone's favourite detective, Benoit Blanc, is coming back to solve another mystery this fall. Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out 2' will release on Netflix in the last quarter of 2022. As per Variety, the next installment in the 'Knives Out' franchise featuring actor Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc is expected to release in theatres and the streaming platform in late 2022.

In addition, the film is expected to also make a festival run before its release, although it's unknown which ones it's expected to debut at. Details surrounding the film are still under wraps, with production wrapping in September 2021. Along with Craig reprising his role, Johnson has assembled an exciting who's who of Hollywood A-list talent which includes Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.

Many of Johnson's artisans from the first feature are also returning, including cinematographer Steve Yedlin and editor Bob Ducsay. Johnson, who returned to write and direct the sequel, will also be producing alongside Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner. Johnson's previous directing credits include 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' and 'Looper'.

The first 'Knives Out', which was distributed by Lionsgate and produced by Media Rights Capital, was a huge success. It earned USD 311 million on a USD 40 million budget and earned Johnson an Oscar and BAFTA nominations for best original screenplay. Netflix announced in March 2021 that it had thrown down an astounding USD 450 million for the rights to the next two follow-ups of the murder mystery.

The first film was born out of Johnson's love for Agatha Christie novels, and he set out to write his own whodunnit focussing on the demise of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Plummer), which sets off a fight for his estate among his children and grandchildren. Among the dysfunctions within the deceased's family, Detective Blanc (Craig) arrives to investigate the suspicious circumstances of Thrombey's death, with everyone a suspect.

The original 'Knives Out' starred Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shannon, and Toni Collette, among many others. (ANI)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

