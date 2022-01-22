Left Menu

When Big B had to fight real tiger in the film 'Khoon Pasina'

As 'Khoon Pasina' clocked 45 years, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a stroll down memory lane and recalled fighting a real tiger on the film's set.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-01-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 18:00 IST
When Big B had to fight real tiger in the film 'Khoon Pasina'
Amitabh Bachchan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As 'Khoon Pasina' clocked 45 years, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a stroll down memory lane and recalled fighting a real tiger on the film's set. Big B shared a picture, in which he can be seen performing the particular action stunt.

In the caption, he also revealed that while shooting for this scene, he had been awaiting the news of the birth of his son Abhishek Bachchan. "Fighting a live Tiger for film KHOON PASINA .. 45 years completed !!! .. Chandivali Studios , Mumbai .. and waiting for news to come of the birth of Abhishek," Big B wrote.

Reacting to Big B's post, a fan commented, "What an era it was." Another one wrote, "You are an inspiration."

'Khoon Pasina' also featured Nirupa Roy, Helen, and Kader Khan among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022