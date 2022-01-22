When Big B had to fight real tiger in the film 'Khoon Pasina'

As 'Khoon Pasina' clocked 45 years, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a stroll down memory lane and recalled fighting a real tiger on the film's set. Big B shared a picture, in which he can be seen performing the particular action stunt.

In the caption, he also revealed that while shooting for this scene, he had been awaiting the news of the birth of his son Abhishek Bachchan. "Fighting a live Tiger for film KHOON PASINA .. 45 years completed !!! .. Chandivali Studios , Mumbai .. and waiting for news to come of the birth of Abhishek," Big B wrote.

Reacting to Big B's post, a fan commented, "What an era it was." Another one wrote, "You are an inspiration."

'Khoon Pasina' also featured Nirupa Roy, Helen, and Kader Khan among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)