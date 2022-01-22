Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty never forgets to 'touch the camera' after reaching the sets

Work is worship for actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-01-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 18:59 IST
Shilpa Shetty never forgets to 'touch the camera' after reaching the sets
Shilpa Shetty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Work is worship for actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra. On Saturday, Shilpa took to Instagram and revealed that she touches the camera after arriving on the sets in order to express her gratitude for work.

"The first thing I do when I reach the sets is touch the camera and show gratitude for the work I have and for the ability to do what I love the most," she wrote. Shilpa also shared a picture of her posing with the camera.

Shilpa is currently working as a judge on the new season of 'India's Got Talent'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022