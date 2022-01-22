Shilpa Shetty never forgets to 'touch the camera' after reaching the sets

Work is worship for actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra. On Saturday, Shilpa took to Instagram and revealed that she touches the camera after arriving on the sets in order to express her gratitude for work.

"The first thing I do when I reach the sets is touch the camera and show gratitude for the work I have and for the ability to do what I love the most," she wrote. Shilpa also shared a picture of her posing with the camera.

Shilpa is currently working as a judge on the new season of 'India's Got Talent'. (ANI)

