Disha Patani grooves to 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' song

Actor Disha Patani seems to be enthralled by Netflix's latest offering 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-01-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 19:10 IST
Disha Patani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Disha Patani seems to be enthralled by Netflix's latest offering 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'. On Saturday, Disha took to Instagram and shared a video of her grooving to the show's title track.

For the unversed, the Netflix series has derived its title from Shah Rukh Khan's hit song 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' from the film 'Baazigar'. With her video, Disha has started #YKKAGroove Instagram Reels Challenge.

Talking about the same, Disha said, "I'm a fan of 90s thrillers - the pulp, the catchy music, the drama and the action - they are complete entertainers that keep you hooked. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein takes inspiration from these! When I heard that Netflix is also coming out with a new rendition of the iconic song, I was super thrilled to listen to it. It was a lot of fun performing this reimagined version! We are all very excited to kickstart the #YKKAGroove Instagram Reels Challenge and I cannot wait to see what the fans are going to do with the challenge to make it their own!" 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, and Anchal Singh in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

