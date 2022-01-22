Left Menu

Suriya's 'Jai Bhim', Mohanlal's 'Marakkar' make it to Oscars 2022 long list

Updated: 22-01-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 19:52 IST
Suriya's 'Jai Bhim', Mohanlal's 'Marakkar' make it to Oscars 2022 long list
Posters of Jai Bhim and Marakkar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' and Mohanlal's 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham' have been included in the long list of films eligible for the Oscars 2022. The two films found a place in the shortlist of 276 films which are in contention to get nominated at the 94th Academy Awards.

The final list of films shortlisted for the Oscars will be announced on February 8 and the award ceremony will be broadcasted on March 27. The production company of 'Jai Bhim' celebrated the news on Twitter.

"Into the #Oscars race! #JaiBhim makes it into the 276 films shortlisted by @TheAcademy for the 94th Academy Award nominations," read the tweet from 2D Entertainment's official account. The news comes after one of the scenes from 'Jai Bhim' had made it to the Oscars library a few days ago. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

