Derry Girls Season 3 finished filming, gears up for 2022 release!

After several delays, Channel 4's sitcom Derry Girls Season 3 is finally arriving sometime later this year.

The third-cum-final season now has already gifted a first-look teaser for the long-awaited fans, with a short clip apparently showing the girls and the 'wee English fella' James getting arrested.

The teaser is a small clip, but the footage has teased a gang, whose members are spotted through spotlight reflected from helicopter. They were instructed to put their hands' up, and and we can't wait to see the final season of the Northern Irish series Derry Girls.

Derry Girls Season 3 will come back with all the five girls, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn reprising their roles as Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James respectively.

Derry Girls Season 3 is likely to bring back Siobhán McSweeney as Sister Michael, the headmistress of the school that the girls attend.

Northern Ireland-based Derry Girls follows 4 teen girls in high school having all kinds of naughtiness. The series follows 16-year-old Erin Quinn, her cousin Orla, their friends Clare, Michelle, and Michelle's English cousin James as they navigate their teen years during the end of 'The Troubles in Derry', where they all attend a Catholic girls' secondary school.

The gang frequently find themselves in crazy situations that almost always lead them lying to their parents, sneaking off on crazy adventures and getting caught up in wild situations. The group must face political unrest, heated arguments and cultural division, as well as the already impossible task of growing up, all while trying to stay out of trouble.

Since 2019, fans are waiting for their beloved Chanel 4 comedy series. Unfortunately, filming for the much-awaited, Derry Girls Season 3 has been halted several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the filming commenced, in an interview with The Irish Mirror, Tara Lynne O'Neill (Mary Quinn) confirmed that the filming will definitely take place in 2021 and the show would release in early 2022.

"It's happening this year, it's definitely happening this year! If we leave it another year, we'll all be old-age pensioners! It will be called 'Derry Old Ones!' No, we're gonna do it this year, so it will be out early next year. We're tied in for the filming date, we're shooting this year," said Tara Lynne O'Neill.

However, in late October 2021, Nicola Coughlan said she would be "in Belfast filming on Monday morning" for the third and final season of Derry Girls. The third series finished filming on 21 December 2021.

Derry Girls Season 3 is coming to Channel 4 sometime in 2022. It doesn't have the official release date. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new in the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Netflix series.