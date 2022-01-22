Left Menu

Guj: Deputy sarpanch, supporters hold victory procession; 100 booked for violating COVID-19 norms

PTI | Anand | Updated: 22-01-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 20:48 IST
Guj: Deputy sarpanch, supporters hold victory procession; 100 booked for violating COVID-19 norms
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was lodged against a crowd of 100 people, including a deputy sarpanch and her supporters, for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms by taking part in a victory procession in Kasor village in Gujarat's Anand district on Saturday, police said.

A road show with some 100 people in attendance was taken out in support of Baluben Parmar after she was elected the deputy sarpanch of Kasor panchayat, a Sojitra police station official said.

Most of the attendees, many of who danced to music along the way, did not have masks on and social distancing norms were also flouted, he said.

Parmar and others have been charged under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawful, negligent act likely to spread disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, and provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act, the informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022