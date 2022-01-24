Left Menu

Vikram-starrer 'Mahaan' to release on Prime Video next month

South star Vikrams multilingual action thriller Mahaan is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 10, the streamer announced on Monday. Live life, Mahaan style Watch MahaanOnPrime, Feb. 10 in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam Also, releasing in Kannada, MahaPurushaOnPrime, the announcement read.The film also stars Dhruv Vikram, Vani Bhojan, Bobby Simha, Simran, Sananth and Deepak Paramesh.Vikram was last seen in the 2019 thriller Kadaram Kondan, which was produced by Kamal Haasan.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 15:52 IST
South star Vikram's multilingual action thriller ''Mahaan'' is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 10, the streamer announced on Monday. ''Mahaan'' is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, known for movies like ''Jigarthanda'', ''Petta'' and ''Jagame Thandhiram''.

The official Twitter account of Prime Video shared the release date of the film with a poster. It'll stream in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The movie will also release on the streamer in Kannada as ''Maha Purusha''. ''Mahaan'' is backed by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. ''Live life, Mahaan style Watch #MahaanOnPrime, Feb. 10 in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam Also, releasing in Kannada, #MahaPurushaOnPrime,'' the announcement read.

The film also stars Dhruv Vikram, Vani Bhojan, Bobby Simha, Simran, Sananth and Deepak Paramesh.

Vikram was last seen in the 2019 thriller ''Kadaram Kondan'', which was produced by Kamal Haasan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

