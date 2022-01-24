Left Menu

UK to begin testing Merck's COVID-19 pill for hospitalised patients

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-01-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 17:02 IST
UK to begin testing Merck's COVID-19 pill for hospitalised patients
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Merck & Co's antiviral pill will be evaluated in a large British trial as a possible treatment for patients hospitalised with COVID-19, amid the worldwide spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The pill, molnupiravir, has been approved by Britain for use in people with mild to moderate COVID-19, but it is not known whether it would work in patients hospitalised with severe illness, and the trial, dubbed RECOVERY, will look into that, scientists said https://www.recoverytrial.net/news/molnupiravir-to-be-investigated-by-the-recovery-trial-as-a-potential-treatment-for-patients-hospitalised-with-covid-19?ref=image on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022