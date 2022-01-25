One Piece Chapter 1038 returning after a break with Gorousei’s discussion on Devil Fruit

One Piece manga fans are quite upset as they didn't get Chapter 1038 in last Sunday. One Piece chapter 1038 was delayed, as Shonen Jump pushed back the release date of the Japanese manga for a week after the release of Chapter 1037.

However, One Piece Chapter 1038 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, January 30, 2022. According to the official schedule by Manga Plus, Chapter 1038 of One Piece will be available to read at midnight JST on January 30.

The raw scans would surface two to three days before its release. This means fans can expect the initial spoilers within January 25, as it comes before raw scans. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

One Piece Chapter 1037 will highlight "Phantom Island". Phantom Island is also known as Zou which is carried by a mysterious, gargantuan elephant, Zunisha on its back. Zou is an island located on the back of a massive, millennium-old elephant named Zunesha that roams the New World.

Kaidou vs. Straw Hat Pirates Luffy battle will be continued in One Piece Chapter 1038. Hopefully, the upcoming chapter will also plot on the Gorosei, the Five Star Elders. In Chapter 1037, Gorousei are discussing how to catch the pillar of the Straw Hats Pirates, Nicco Robin. They are also talking about the Devil Fruit, which has been given another name.

Fans are eagerly waiting to know more about Yamato's mission and Orochi and Komurasaki. Hopefully, author Eiichiro Oda will also touch on Yamato's story in One Piece Chapter 1038.

One Piece Chapter 1038 is most likely to feature the backstory of Kaidou. These flashbacks will also show more on the Joy Boy. Kaidou will recognize Luffy and predict he deserves to be a 'Joy Boy.' Joy Boy was an extremely relevant figure of the Void Century who played an important role in the history of Fish-Man Island.

One Piece Chapter 1037 will release on January 30, 2022. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

