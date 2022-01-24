‘The Executioner and Her Way of Life’ getting ready for April 2022 release! Know more on plot

J.C Staff Studio has confirmed that the Japanese yuri light novel series, 'The Executioner and Her Way of Life' (Japanese name: ShokeiShōjo no BājinRōdo) is finally arriving in April this year. The brand new anime series has already gifted a first-look teaser with English subtitles.

The cast, staff, poster and theme song are also revealed through the trailer. It also confirmed that anime will arrive in spring 2022.

The Executioner and Her Way of Life is written by Mato Sato and illustrated by Nilitsu. The anime will be directed by Yoshiki Kawasaki, with Keiko Tamaki in charge of character designs and Shogo Yasukawa supervising scripts. SB Creative has released six volumes since July 2019 under their GA Bunko imprint.

The Japanese anime will be directed by Yoshiki Kawasaki, with Keiko Tamaki in charge of character designs and Shogo Yasukawa supervising scripts. EGG FIRM and SB Creative will also be the studios in charge of production.

New cast members include Hisako Kanemoto as Momo, the executioner's assistant, and M.A.O as Ashuna, the wandering princess knight. They join Iori Saeki as Menou, the Executioner, and Moe Kahara as Akari, the Lost One.

The story takes place thousands of years in the future where the only language is Japanese and four calamities have befallen the world. It follows Menou, an Executioner responsible for eliminating "Lost Ones", wanderers from an alternative world known as "Japan".

Her life changes after she fails to execute Akari - A Lost One who unknowingly possesses the ability to reverse her own death. Unable to kill her, Menou has no choice but to stay with Akari until she can finish the job.

Check the official description of The Executioner and Her Way of Life below.

"The Lost Ones are wanderers who come here from a distant world known as "Japan." No one knows how or why they leave their homes. The only thing that is certain is that they bring disaster and calamity. The duty of exterminating them without remorse falls to Menou, a young Executioner.

When she meets Akari, it seems like just another job…until she discovers it's impossible to kill this girl! And when Menou begins to search for a way to defeat this immortality, Akari is more than happy to tag along! So begins a journey that will change Menou forever… In addition to being an intriguing addition to the ever popular isekai genre of light novels, Virgin Road is an intriguing release due to the fact that it includes elements not commonly seen in light novels released in English—a female protagonist and a yuri storyline."

The Executioner and Her Way of Lifeis is scheduled for release in April 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Prison School Season 2: Can it get green-lit in 2022? Updates on current status!