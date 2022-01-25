Left Menu

'100 Great Chronicles of Indian History': Book gives a peek into India's glorious past

Marvel at the exquisite illustrations adorning the pages of a conquerors scrapbook, wrote the publishers in its description of the book.Ponvannan previously authored books include Unstoppable and 501 Facts Factory Amazing Space Mysteries and Marvels -- both published by Hachette India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 16:25 IST
'100 Great Chronicles of Indian History': Book gives a peek into India's glorious past
  • Country:
  • India

From cave paintings to the Constitution, a new book, ''100 Great Chronicles of Indian History'', offer rare glimpses and insights into events that shaped the course of India's kaleidoscopic journey, uncovering little-known details, colourful stories and a collage of cultures.

The book, released on Tuesday, is written by author Gayathri Ponvannan and published by Hachette India.

''It took almost two years, and much support from the editors at Hachette, to put together a diverse range of chronicles - from pre-Harappan seals, Vedic hymns, Gupta age texts, Chola naval records, temple inscriptions, Mughal paintings, British India telegrams, right down to radio broadcasts from the 1971 war, and messages from the Mars mission. ''We hope these serve as an introduction to the colourful history of India, and encourage readers to learn more about the people and events that make up our past,'' Ponvannan told PTI.

Showing how history had been recorded in India through the ages, the book takes help of 100 amazing documents -- from stone inscriptions, palm-leaf, papyrus manuscripts and clay tablets to patents, letters, maps and much more -- to set-off readers on an ''extraordinary tour of India's fascinating past''.

According to the publishers, ''deeply researched, engagingly written and thoroughly engrossing'', '100 Great Chronicles of Indian History' is one history book readers will not want to put down.

''Dip into an adventurer's diary to find out what it was like to spend a day at the Mughal court. Refer to a centuries-old guidebook for stage performance tips. Marvel at the exquisite illustrations adorning the pages of a conqueror's scrapbook,'' wrote the publishers in its description of the book.

Ponvannan previously authored books include ''Unstoppable'' and ''501 Facts Factory: Amazing Space Mysteries and Marvels'' -- both published by Hachette India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022