Left Menu

Dawn Airey appointed chair of UK broadcaster Channel 4

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 17:30 IST
Dawn Airey appointed chair of UK broadcaster Channel 4
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

TV executive Dawn Airey has been appointed interim chair of Channel 4, the British broadcaster whose public ownership is being reviewed by the government, regulator Ofcom said on Tuesday.

Airey, a non-executive director of Channel 4, has previously been chair and chief executive of Channel 5 and has held senior positions at Sky and ITV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022