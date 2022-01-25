Left Menu

CBS renews 'Ghosts' for second season

CBS has renewed its 2021 sitcom 'Ghosts' for a second season.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 18:01 IST
CBS renews 'Ghosts' for second season
A still from 'Ghosts' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

CBS has renewed its 2021 sitcom 'Ghosts' for a second season. As per Variety, 'Ghosts' is one of the most-watched comedies on TV for the current season and has proven to be a success for CBS in its freshman run.

According to the network, the single-camera comedy is averaging approximately 8.1 million viewers per episode. Based on a British series of the same name, 'Ghosts' stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Roman Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long.

The drama follows the story of a young couple moving into a country estate inhabited by a group of wacky ghosts. Joe Port and Joe Wiseman executive produce along with Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, Alison Owen of Monumental Television, and Angie Stephenson for BBC Studios.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. The series is available to stream on CBS' official website. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022