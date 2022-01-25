Left Menu

Sir Ian McKellen expresses his one final desire to star in musical

Veteran British actor Sir Ian McKellen has expressed that the last major professional achievement he would like to conquer is to star in a musical.

ANI | London | Updated: 25-01-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 21:16 IST
Sir Ian McKellen expresses his one final desire to star in musical
Sir Ian McKellen. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Veteran British actor Sir Ian McKellen has expressed that the last major professional achievement he would like to conquer is to star in a musical. According to Deadline, speaking on a radio program, the 82-year-old legend of British theater, who was promoting his new detective play 'Whodunnit (Unrehearsed)', said he "doesn't have much to prove anymore" but being in a musical is "one of the few areas left."

When questioned on whether he can sing, McKellen said, "I can hold a tune but I'm not a proper singer," before adding jokingly, "I'm available but incompetent." McKellen played Widow Twankey in the pantomime version of 'Aladdin' at London's Old Vic and starred as Gus in Tom Hooper's 'Cats', an adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's West End musical.

"I don't feel I have much to prove in my career anymore so why not just do the things I enjoy doing, like getting in front of an audience and entertaining them," added the 'Lord of the Rings' star. "Playing the detective" was McKellen's other desire and he is soon to fulfill this dream in 'Whodunnit (Unrehearsed)', in which stars such as McKellen, Emma Thompson and Gillian Anderson will also take to the stage.

They will be fed lines through an earpiece and the audience will be unaware which actor is playing the detective until he or she appears. As per Deadline, the actors are offering up their services for free to help save North London's Park Theatre, one of many that have struggled due to the impact of the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
2
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022