Chiranjeevi Konidela tests positive for COVID-19

South superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela has become the latest celebrity to contract COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 12:15 IST
Chiranjeevi Konidela (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
South superstar Chiranjeevi Konidela has become the latest celebrity to contract COVID-19. The megastar confirmed the news on his Twitter on Wednesday.

"Dear All, Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid 19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can't wait to see you all back soon!" he tweeted. Soon after sharing the news, Chiranjeevi received a plethora of 'get well soon' wishes from fans and fellow celebrities.

Jr NTR also commented, "Wishing you a speedy recovery sir! Hope you feel better soon." Apart from Chiranjeevi, South filmmaker Selvaraghavan and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, among several others are also battling COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will soon be seen headlining the upcoming Telugu film 'Bholaa Shankar'. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film will also feature Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

