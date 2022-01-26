Rajkummar Rao turns photographer for wife Patralekhaa

Left Menu

Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa never miss a chance to give out some major couple goals.

26-01-2022
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa never miss a chance to give out some major couple goals. On Wednesday, Rajkummar took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of Patralekhaa clicked by him. In the mirror selfie, Patralekhaa can be seen sporting a white shirt dress with black boots.

One can also spot Rajkummar clicking the mirror selfie while lovingly staring at his wife. "Sheesha aur sheeshe me tasveer. Mirror Selfie-Check Beauty-Check Frame-Check Shirt-Check," he captioned the post.

Reacting to the picture, Patralekhaa commented "Loveeeeee you" with a red heart emoji. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who dated each other for over a decade, tied the knot on November 15 last year. The two got married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends in attendance in Chandigarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

