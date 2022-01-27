Claire Danes to join Jesse Eisenberg in 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' series

Golden Globe-winning actor Claire Danes will join the cast of the limited series 'Fleishman is in Trouble'. As per Variety, the series is based on the novel of the same name by features journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner. Brodesser-Akner wrote the limited series and executive produces.

'Fleishman is in Trouble' centres on a recently divorced forty-something (Toby Fleishman, played by Eisenberg), who starts using dating apps and enjoying his sexual freedom before his ex-wife mysteriously disappears, leaving him with his kids. Now, Fleishman will have to take a look at what happened to their marriage to figure out what happened to Rachel (played by Danes), all while balancing parenting, promotions and hookups. Rachel is described as a successful and ambitious talent agent who struggles with her new identity and past trauma.

Executive producing alongside Brodesser-Akner are Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Susannah Grant, Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris. Dayton and Faris will also direct part of the series. Danes is best known for her role as Carrie Mathison in 'Homeland', which earned her numerous award nominations, wins and accolades throughout its eight-season run on Showtime. The 42-year-old actor's first major roles in film and television were 'Little Women', 'My So-Called Life' and 'Romeo + Juliet', and has been active both on-screen and on-stage since the mid-90s.

She will next be seen on Apple TV Plus' 'The Essex Serpent', opposite Tom Hiddleston and Clemence Poesy. FX limited series 'Fleishman Is in Trouble' hails from ABC Signature and will stream on Hulu. (ANI)

