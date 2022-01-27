Netflix announces political drama series 'The Diplomat'

Streaming service Netflix has ordered a new political drama series, titled ''The Diplomat''.

The streamer has placed an eight-episode order for the series, which will be written and show-run by Debora Cahn, best known for working on shows such as ''West Wing'' and ''Homeland''.

According to Variety, ''The Diplomat'' is the first series to be greenlit under Cahn's new multi-year overall deal with Netflix.

The drama centres on a career diplomat who lands a high-profile job that puts her on the front lines of an international crisis. The gig finds her in way over her head, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.

Cahn will also serve as an executive producer alongside Janice Williams.

''I've seen firsthand Deb's incredible work on shows including 'The West Wing'. She knows how to tell an amazing story, with character depth, stakes and surprises, all of which she'll bring to 'The Diplomat'. We're thrilled to welcome Deb to Netflix,'' said Jinny Howe, Netflix's VP of Drama Development.

