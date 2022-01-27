Left Menu

Netflix announces political drama series 'The Diplomat'

Were thrilled to welcome Deb to Netflix, said Jinny Howe, Netflixs VP of Drama Development.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-01-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 10:35 IST
Netflix announces political drama series 'The Diplomat'
Netflix logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Streaming service Netflix has ordered a new political drama series, titled ''The Diplomat''.

The streamer has placed an eight-episode order for the series, which will be written and show-run by Debora Cahn, best known for working on shows such as ''West Wing'' and ''Homeland''.

According to Variety, ''The Diplomat'' is the first series to be greenlit under Cahn's new multi-year overall deal with Netflix.

The drama centres on a career diplomat who lands a high-profile job that puts her on the front lines of an international crisis. The gig finds her in way over her head, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.

Cahn will also serve as an executive producer alongside Janice Williams.

''I've seen firsthand Deb's incredible work on shows including 'The West Wing'. She knows how to tell an amazing story, with character depth, stakes and surprises, all of which she'll bring to 'The Diplomat'. We're thrilled to welcome Deb to Netflix,'' said Jinny Howe, Netflix's VP of Drama Development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
4
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022