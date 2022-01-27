New Line hires Jeremy Slater to write 'Mortal Kombat 2'

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-01-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 14:48 IST
Hollywood studio New Line has started working on a sequel to its recent hit movie ''Mortal Kombat''.

The studio has hired Jeremy Slater, who most recently worked on Disney Plus' upcoming series ''Moon Knight'', to write ''Mortal Kombat 2'', reported Deadline.

''Beyond excited to be joining this team! We're building something bigger and better and bloodier that's going to blow people's minds,'' Slater tweeted.

His recent scripting credits include the Netflix film ''Uprising'' with Travis Knight directing. He is currently adapting Stephen King’s ''The Tommyknockers'' for Universal and James Wan. Slater also developed ''The Umbrella Academy'' for Netflix and was creator and co-showrunner of ''The Exorcist'' on Fox.

''Mortal Kombat'', which was released theatrically by Warner Bros in 2021, was based on the video game phenomenon created by Ed Boon and John Tobias.

It featured an ensemble cast of Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Joe Taslim, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Tadanobu Asano and Chin Han.

The film was directed by Simon McQuoid, who produced with Todd Garner, E. Bennett Walsh and Wan. PTI RB RB RB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

