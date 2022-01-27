Left Menu

Lata Mangeshkar continues in ICU, shows signs of improvement

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's team has shared her health status on Thursday via social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-01-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 14:58 IST
Lata Mangeshkar continues in ICU, shows signs of improvement
Lata Mangeshkar (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's team has shared her health status on Thursday via social media. As per the update on Mangeshkar's Twitter handle, the veteran singer continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was given a "TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator) this morning.

The tweet stated, "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation ( off the invasive Ventilator) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes." Lata Mangeshkar's team has been regularly sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours.

The singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on January 10, after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

