Odd News Roundup: Visitors to Colombian house find world turned upside down after pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

An upside-down house built in Colombia's Guatavita, a short distance from the capital of Bogota, is capturing the imagination of visitors looking for fun following coronavirus restrictions. Inside the house, which was designed by its Austrian owner Fritz Schall, who lives in Colombia with his family, tourists walk on ceilings where floors would normally be, while furniture is positioned beneath them.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

