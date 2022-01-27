'EG - SINGER SANDHYA LD ILLSinger Sandhya Mukherjee tests Covid positive; Mamata pays visit to hospital

Legendary singer Sandhya Mukherjee, also called Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, was found affected by Covid-19 when she was taken to a hospital after her health conditions deteriorated on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. The nonagenarian complained of breathlessness in the morning after which she was rushed to the state-run SSKM Hospital from her south Kolkata residence through a green-corridor created by the Kolkata Traffic Police. The chief minister visited the hospital in the afternoon.

''Sandhya-di is Covid positive. She has also been diagnosed with heart-related problems. As Covid patients are not treated at SSKM Hospital, we will shift her to a private hospital. We want Sandhya-di to get the best treatment,'' Banerjee told reporters.

The chief minister said she has spoken to the private hospital where coronavirus patients are treated. ''She is quite old, we cannot take any risk. I pray for her quick recovery,'' Banerjee said. Sources in the health department said that Mukherjee's health condition started to deteriorate on Wednesday evening after she slipped in the bathroom on Tuesday.

''She has infections in both her lungs. She slipped in the bathroom yesterday. She also has a fever. However, she is alert,'' a source said, adding that a medical board had been set up at the SSKM Hospital to evaluate the singer's health condition.

Incidentally, Mukherjee, a recipient of 'Banga Bibhushan', a state government honour, and National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer, had a couple of days back refused an offer of a Padma Shri award when she was contacted by central government officials telephonically for her acquiesce.

A classical and semi-classical singer, Mukherjee has sung for numerous Bengali movies and for a number of Hindi movies and has worked with leading music directors including SD Burman, Madan Mohan, Naushad, Anil Biswas and Salil Chaudhury.

