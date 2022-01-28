Left Menu

Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar's 'Hiccups & Hookups' renewed for second season

After seeing the audience's love for 'Hiccups & Hookups', the makers have now decided to come up with the show's second season.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-01-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 14:38 IST
Poster of 'Hiccups and Hookups'. Image Credit: ANI
After seeing the audience's love for 'Hiccups & Hookups', the makers have now decided to come up with the show's second season. Helmed by Kunal Kohli, Lionsgate Play's 'Hiccups & Hookups' revolves around the unfiltered story of the Rao family, where Lara Dutta plays the role of a recently separated wife, trying to take care of her daughter Kay (Shinnova) single-handedly, along with her hunky brother Akhil Rao (Prateik Babbar).

Excited about the second season, Lara said, "Season 1 received a phenomenal response, and I am delighted that the viewers related to Vasudha. I would like to thank our viewers for all the love they have shown me, and the entire cast. We are all set to return with another entertaining season of Hiccups and Hookups, one with a lot of twists and turns, and frankly, I can't wait to see how Vasudha's life shapes up from here." Prateik, too, expressed his happiness after learning about the second season.

"We are excited to bring round 2 of Hiccups & Hookups to our fans. This time expect a lot of drama, action and adventure (pun-intended). The first installment was loved and appreciated, and I'm sure the new season will add to the love," he said. Speaking on the announcement, Rohit Jain MD Lionsgate South Asia and Networks - Emerging Markets Asia, said, "After a successful season of Hiccups & Hookups, we are all set to bring viewers season 2 of the series in 2022. Our endeavour is to continue to create local original content that connects with audiences. Hiccups & Hookups brought a mass appeal that translated into fans. 2022 will be massive for Lionsgate Play with original content, and this has just raised the bar."

The other details of the second season have not been revealed yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

