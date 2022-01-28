Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty land in another lawsuit for alleged fight with security honcho

Left Menu

Rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty have been sued over an alleged fight with a security head at one of Nicki's concerts.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 16:26 IST
Rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty have been sued over an alleged fight with a security head at one of Nicki's concerts. As per the legal documents obtained by TMZ, a man named Thomas Weidenmuller who was the head of security for one of Nicki's concerts in Germany back in March 2019 claims that the rapper had an altercation with a security staffer for allowing a male fan to get onstage during the show.

He alleged that Nicki yelled at the female security guard -- calling her a "f**king bi**h" -- and recorded the whole thing. Weidenmuller also alleged that the security guard was left in tears, so he interceded and went to speak to Nicki about the incident.

According to the legal documents obtained by the outlet, Nicki screamed at him too, saying, "Who do you think you are?" and allegedly threw her shoe at him. He said he was out of the fight unscathed. Weidenmuller further claimed that he was later called back to Nicki's room for another discussion over the incident and while she ripped into him again, Kenneth allegedly came to the room and punched him in the face, breaking his jaw.

Weidenmuller alleged that he had eight surgeries to fix his jaw, now has five plates in his face and will need an additional six operations to get right. As per TMZ, Weidenmuller alleged Kenneth and Nicki provoked the attack and now he is suing them for the damages, including his hefty medical bills.

Earlier, a woman filed a civil lawsuit against Nicki and her husband who she alleged had raped her. However, she later dropped her claims against Nicki for allegedly harassing and intimidating her. (ANI)

