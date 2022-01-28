Madhur Bhandarkar celebrates 11 years of 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji'

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is celebrating 11 years of the release of his slice-of-life film 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji', featuring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Omi Vaidya. Apart from the boys' trio, the film included Tisca Chopra, Shruti Haasan and Shazahn Padamsee among others.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, Bhandarkar posted a video compilation of several scenes BTS moments from the film with Mohit Chauhan's melodious song 'Abhi Kuch Dino Se' in the background. In the caption he wrote, "Celebrating 11 years of #DilTohBacchaHaiji one of my favourite fun ride, slice of life film with and beautiful songs."

Fans flooded the post with love-filled comments. "beautiful film sir," a social media user wrote.

"One of my favourites...simple but amazing story told in an entertaining way," another added. Meanwhile, the filmmaker had recently tested positive for COVID-19, amid the surge in cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)