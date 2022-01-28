Left Menu

'Death on the Nile' to release in India on February 11

Gal Gadot and Tom Bateman-starrer 'Death on the Nile' will release in Indian theatres on February 11.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-01-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 17:58 IST
'Death on the Nile' to release in India on February 11
Poster of 'Death on the Nile' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Gal Gadot and Tom Bateman-starrer 'Death on the Nile' will release in Indian theatres on February 11. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the film is based on the novel by Agatha Christie.

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal is also a part of 'Death on the Nile'. The film, which reunites the filmmaking team behind 2017's global hit 'Murder on the Orient Express', is written by Michael Green, and is produced by Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, and Kevin J. Walsh, with Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Mathew Prichard serving as executive producers. (ANI)

