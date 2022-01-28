Left Menu

COVID-positive techie found dead in hostel in Greater Noida

The body of a 24-year-old trainee engineer was found inside the bathroom of the National Thermal Power Corporation NTPC hostel in Greater Noida, police said on Friday.According to officials, it appeared to be a case of suicide as there was no visible wound mark on the body, but the cause of death was yet to be ascertained.The incident took place late Thursday night at the NTPC hostel under the Jarcha police station limits, a police spokesperson said.The deceased has been identified as a native of Odisha.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-01-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 18:39 IST
The body of a 24-year-old trainee engineer was found inside the bathroom of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) hostel in Greater Noida, police said on Friday.

According to officials, it appeared to be a case of suicide as there was no visible wound mark on the body, but the cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

“The incident took place late Thursday night at the NTPC hostel under the Jarcha police station limits,” a police spokesperson said.

“The deceased has been identified as a native of Odisha. He was trainee engineer and was found positive for COVID-19 during a medical test,” the spokesperson said. The relatives of the deceased have been informed and the body sent for post-mortem, police said, adding further legal proceedings were being carried out. PTI KIS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

