Rasika Dugal begins second schedule of 'Spike' in Himachal Pradesh

Rasika Dugal has kicked off the second schedule of her upcoming series ''Spike'', the actor said on Saturday.

The 37-year-old actor started shooting in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh for the series, in which she will essay the role of a volleyball coach.

The sports drama series comes from director Nishtha Shailajan and Dhaval Shah.

According to a statement, the second schedule was earlier timed to begin on the actor's birthday on January 17.

However, owing to the rising safety concerns with the third wave of COVID-19, the team at "Spike" postponed it.

''After much back and forth, several obstacles and many efforts at realigning our dates and our energies, we have finally managed to start the second schedule of 'Spike','' Dugal said.

The team had begun shooting for the show last year.

Dugal, known for her performances in "Manto", "Mirzapur", "Out of Love", said she is curious to see how "Spike" will pan out.

''I am always a tad nervous when I go back to a character after a break. But it's always great to embrace that nervousness and work with it,'' she added.

Dugal's upcoming projects include sophomore season of Netflix show ''Delhi Crime'' and black-comedy thriller film "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli" with Arjun Mathur and Tannishtha Chatterjee.

