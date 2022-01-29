Aggretsuko Season 5 may be officially announced in three months! Know more in detail

The recent release Aggretsuko Season 4 did not disappoint fans but some cliffhangers were left behind for another season. The fourth season of Aggretsuko has been well received and praised worldwide but Netflix hasn't yet announced Season 5.

However, it is really silly to expect the renewal news of Aggretsuko Season 5 to come so soon. If we follow the same pattern as the previous season, it's better to wait until April at least. After the release of Season 3 in August 2020, the fourth season was renewed in December of the same year. Aggretsuko Season 4 was released in December 2021. The good news is the makers hinted the anime could return with Season 5. They left a message in the post-credits scene of Season 4. The message says, "Retsuko will return."

The plot for Aggretsuko Season 5 is still unclear but according to Season 4's storyline, Retsuko is likely to be back in the office with his monotonous work and the red panda will be abandoning her life by taking a secret role as a member of the Japanese idol group. He will try to be happy with his normal life.

Here's what happened in Aggretsuko Season 4. With the help of Hyodo, Fenneko, Kabae, Ton, and Ton's wife, Retsuko breaks Haida's office to steal the accounting data from an USB drive that he keeps in a safe place. After Haida realizes his relationship with Retsuko has worsened, he confronts Tadano about his relationship. But Tadano calmly shows him there is no more than friendship.

Later that night, Ton brings Haida to Retsuko's karaoke booth, where she attempts to convince him to stop manipulating the accounting data. Haida snaps him out of his feelings of inferiority and tells him that no one deserves to do something too dirty to prove his capability.

The next day, Haida suggests to Himuro that they should stop, as several employees are aware of their actions. Meanwhile, when Himuro dismisses him confirming that he is disposable, he finally stands up for himself and confronts him.

Retsuko helps Haida defeat Himuro with a death metal growl that manifests as a laser beam, causing both to be shot through a window and land on scaffolding. Himuro and Haida quit the company, while the original president, Ton, and Kabae return.

However, Haida is more confident about himself, and, when he joins Retsuko for a date, he finally see Tadano in admiration. Fans want to see a beautiful relationship between Haida and Retsuko which is yet to reach a definitive conclusion.

If Aggretsuko Season 5 gets greenlit, all the voice artists might return. Currently, there is no official announcement on Aggretsuko Season 5. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the anime. Stay tuned!

Also Read: Netflix's Juvenile Justice release date pushed back to February