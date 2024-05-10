Left Menu

Israeli security cabinet approved 'measured expansion' of ​​Rafah operation, Axios reports

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 19:10 IST
Israel's security cabinet approved a "measured expansion" of ​​Israeli forces' operation in Rafah in a Thursday night vote even as it instructed its negotiators to continue efforts to reach a hostage deal, Axios reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

Axios said two of its sources said the expansion did not cross Joe Biden's red line while the third said it could be seen as crossing the line set by the U.S. president as he pauses some U.S. military aid. (Writing by Susan Heavey)

