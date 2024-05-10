Israeli security cabinet approved 'measured expansion' of Rafah operation, Axios reports
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-05-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 19:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
Israel's security cabinet approved a "measured expansion" of Israeli forces' operation in Rafah in a Thursday night vote even as it instructed its negotiators to continue efforts to reach a hostage deal, Axios reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
Axios said two of its sources said the expansion did not cross Joe Biden's red line while the third said it could be seen as crossing the line set by the U.S. president as he pauses some U.S. military aid. (Writing by Susan Heavey)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Rafah
- security cabinet
- hostage
- Axios
- Joe Biden
- U.S. aid
- Susan Heavey
- red line
- military
