Netflix’s Juvenile Justice release date pushed back to February

Kim Hye Soo fans are eagerly waiting to her upcoming project Juvenile Justice on Netflix. Since the announcement for Kim HyeSoo's joining the K-drama, Juvenile Justice, fans are sending warm wishes to the actor.

Apart from the 'Hyena' actress Kim Hye Soo, the series also stars 'Bad Guys 2' actor Kim Mu Yeol, 'The 8th Night'actor Lee Sung-min, and 'Law School' actress Lee Jung Eun. Fans will be disheartened to know that Juvenile Justice is not arriving in January, although it was announced. The release date has been moved to Friday, February 25, 2022.

The upcoming K-drama Juvenile Justice is a Netflix Original crime-drama series directed by Jong Jong Chan and is written by screenwriter Kim Min Sook. Recently Netflix has released the first official teaser of the drama with the caption, "When it comes to the law, young offenders are used to getting off easy. But the juvenile court has a prickly new judge who doesn't like kids—and she has no qualms about breaking with precedent in her courtroom."

The teaser follows judge SimEun-Seok (played by Hyena's Kim Hye-soo) as she controls over a juvenile court, where the cases handled by her gradually getting more intense. In the courtroom, Sim said, "This is why I despise the likes of you," "Because you never change."

Juvenile Justice is a story of Shim Eun Seok, an elite judge with a cold and distant personality, who is known for her dislike of juveniles, as she becomes a newly appointed judge of a juvenile court in the Yeonhwa District.

There, she breaks customs and administers her own ways of punishing the offenders. She has to deal with and balance her aversion to minor offenders with firm beliefs on justice and punishment, as she tackles complex cases while discovering what being an adult truly means.

The courtroom drama sends a message of how society is also responsible for juveniles' acts. Juvenile Justice is gearing up for its February 25, 2022 release. Stay tuned to get more updates!

Also Read: Money Heist: Korea to premiere in 2022 and will be followed by a spin-off series in 2023