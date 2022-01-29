Left Menu

Machine Gun Kelly will headline NHL's All-Star game

Rapper and songwriter Machine Gun Kelly is set to headline the 2022 NHL All-Star game in Las Vegas next weekend.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 22:48 IST
Machine Gun Kelly (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Rapper and songwriter Machine Gun Kelly is set to headline the 2022 NHL All-Star game in Las Vegas next weekend. According to Deadline, his show is set for the game's second intermission and will be televised as part of ABC's national broadcast, which begins on Saturday.

The two-time VMA-winning rapper, who coincidentally, broke out with 2012's 'Lace Up', has seen all five of his albums go Top 10 in the US. His most recent set, 2020's 'Tickets to My Downfall', debuted at No. 1 and went platinum. His next disc, 'Born with Horns', is due out this year.

Kelly also has had several acting roles including Motley Crue biopic 'The Dirt', 'Captive State', 'Bird Box' and the Showtime series 'Roadies'. He has several roles in various stages of production, including starring with collaborator Travis Barker in 'One Way', and is co-directing the film 'Good Mourning With A U' with Mod Sun.

The NHL's showcase weekend would kick off with the All-Star Skills competition at 4:30 p.m. PT on ESPN. The league's Fan Fair will run from February 3-6 at Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

