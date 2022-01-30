Left Menu

Shruti Haasan expresses gratitude to 'Salaar' makers

Actor Shriti Haasan is all set to entertain audience with her role as Aadya in 'Salaar', which also features none other than Prabhas.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-01-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 12:51 IST
Shruti Haasan expresses gratitude to 'Salaar' makers
Shruti Haasan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shriti Haasan is all set to entertain audience with her role as Aadya in 'Salaar', which also features none other than Prabhas. On Sunday, Shruti took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude to the film's team.

" Thankyou @prashanthneel for giving me the chance to play her and being such a of a person ! Thankyou @actorprabhas for sharing this with everyone and for sharing your love and warmth like only you can !! Been having the absolute best time working with this dream team what a lovely group of people thanks @hombalefilms and a giant big hug and Thankyou to my fav @bhuvanphotography too!! Such a blessed way to start 2022 #grateful," she wrote, sharing her look from the film. Salaar is written and directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. It is touted to be an underworld action drama. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022