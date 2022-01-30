Left Menu

'The Flash' to be renewed for ninth season, series lead Grant Gustin to return

Superhero television show The Flash is headed to a ninth season, with series star Grant Gustin in final negotiations to come back as the titular character.Sources told Deadline that Gustin will stay on the CW flagship DC series for another year.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-01-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 13:25 IST
'The Flash' to be renewed for ninth season, series lead Grant Gustin to return
  • Country:
  • United States

Superhero television show ''The Flash'' is headed to a ninth season, with series star Grant Gustin in final negotiations to come back as the titular character.

Sources told Deadline that Gustin will stay on the CW flagship DC series for another year. A multi-year offer was on the table for the hit show, which comes from Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Television.

The new contract comes with a significant raise for the actor whose salary is believed to be over USD 200,000 an episode.

Gustin, who has been playing the lead role since 2014, is also expected to be closely involved with 15 episodes in the next season.

''The Flash'' is dubbed to become the longest running Arrowverse series on the network, surpassing anchor ''Arrow'', which ended its run after eight seasons. It could also mark the final season for ''The Flash''.

The show is based on the incarnation of Barry Allen into the DC Comics character called The Flash, a costumed superhero crime-fighter with the power to move at superhuman speeds.

The eighth season of ''The Flash'' will premiere on The CW on March 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022