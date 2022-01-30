Left Menu

'Luck By Chance' clocks 13 years

Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'Luck By Chance' has completed 13 years since it was released in theatres.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-01-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 17:05 IST
Zoya Akhtar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'Luck By Chance' has completed 13 years since it was released in theatres. On Sunday, Zoya took a stroll down memory lane and recalled when she made her directorial debut with the film.

"I just turned 13. #Luckbychance. #birthday. #13yearsdirector," she wrote on Instagram. She also shared the film's poster.

For the unversed, 'Luck By Chance' revolves around two characters - Sona (Konkona Sen Sharma) and Vikram (Farhan Akhtar) who have come to the city of dreams to make it big in the entertainment industry. While it's been years of Sona struggling as an actor, Vikram chances upon an opportunity to become a male lead in a film. This choice he makes shows how his relationship with his friend and his lover changes. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkumar Hirani, Boman Irani and Anurag Kashyap in cameos. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

