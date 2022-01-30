Pete Davidson meets John Mulaney's baby while sporting fake chipped tooth

Left Menu

American comic Pete Davidson recently sported a fake chipped tooth while meeting fellow comedian-actor John Mulaney's baby.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 17:24 IST
American comic Pete Davidson recently sported a fake chipped tooth while meeting fellow comedian-actor John Mulaney's baby. Mulaney shared a sweet video of his pal Davidson, sporting a chipped front tooth, while meeting his and Olivia Munn's newborn son, Malcolm.

"Uncle Pete!" he wrote on the Instagram Story, which was set to the 'F.U.N. Song' from 'Spongebob Squarepants'. Davidson sat on a couch with the two-month-old in his lap, as Malcolm peered up at him. However, it turns out 'The King of Staten Island' star's crooked grin isn't permanent but for a movie that he's shooting, TMZ reported.

"Yeah, babies are all head," he jokingly said to the new parents, who could be heard laughing in the background. Davidson has raised the ire of Kanye West, as he's dating the mercurial rapper's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

The 'Jesus Is King' musician had threatened the 'SNL' star in a new track 'Eazy', rapping, "God saved me from that crash. Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass." West, who is very publicly dating actor Julia Fox, has also reportedly escalated the lop-sided feud by spreading unfounded rumours that Davidson is gay and has AIDS. He's also claimed that Davidson is a junkie and threatening to have him beaten up.

However, Page Six reported, these baseless rumours are "actually bringing Pete and Kim closer together," with Davidson ignoring the vitriol "out of respect for Kim." Sources also revealed that the Skims founder, just wants to dissolve her marriage peacefully and for her ex to find happiness. She is also remaining "quiet" to protect the couple's four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

