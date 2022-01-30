Left Menu

Actor Disha Patani never leaves a chance to leave fans in awe of her fitness.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-01-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 19:06 IST
Disha Patani gives fitness goals with her new Instagram post
Disha Patani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Disha Patani never leaves a chance to leave fans in awe of her fitness. On Sunday, Disha took to Instagram and shared a video, in which she can be seen practicing various flips with 'The Weekend' playing in the background.

Disha's video has garnered a lot of appreciation from social media users. "Woaah. Impressed by your skills," a fan commented.

"You are so so fit," another one wrote. Her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, too, dropped a comment on the post.

"clean," Tiger commented, adding a fire emoji to it. For the unversed, Disha has practicing martial arts and gymnastics for a long time now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

