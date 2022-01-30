MP: Villagers want to cherish memories of 'Collarwali' as PM mentions tigress in 'Mann ki Baat'

Shantabai Saryam, who had consigned the remains of 'supermom' tigress 'Collarwali' of Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh to flames after the feline's death, on Sunday said that memories of the big cat should be cherished after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the big cat in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast. In the radio broadcast, the prime minister said that compassion for every living being is in our culture and innate nature. He said a glimpse of this was seen when the last rites of 'Collarwali' tigress from Madhya Pradesh were performed with respect and affection.

The prime minister also said that the death of this tigress made people so emotional as if one of their own had left the world.

“The 'collarwali' tigress, who gave birth to 29 cubs and populated Pench Tiger Reserve, was like a family member to villagers. Alikatta and Karmajhiri areas were the tigress' territory,” said Saryam, president, Eco Vikas Samiti of Karmajhiri. Saryam said that the big cat's memories should be cherished so that the wildlife lovers and tourists can get information about this loved tigress, who was a prolific breeder.

'Collarwali', who had earned the tag of supermom for giving birth to 29 cubs in her lifetime, died at the age of 17 on January 15 due to old age. The reserve management had allowed Saryam to perform the last rites of this big cat.

Pench Tiger Reserve's field director Ashok Mishra expressed happiness over the mention of Collarwali in PM's 'Mann Ki Baat'.

“Villagers in this region have always been associated with the protection of wildlife and creating awareness about the forest. Shantabai Saryam played an important role in this work and was allowed to perform the last rites of this famous tigress,'' he said.

Jabalpur's State Forest Research Institute's scientist Aniruddh Majumdar said that it was an emotional moment for him when the PM mentioned 'Collarwali'.

Collarwali had given birth to 29 cubs in eight litters between 2008 and 2018. She was last seen on January 14. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had also expressed grief over the death of the tigress.

